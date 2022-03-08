Editor’s Note: The HCSO listed two different addresses for Newland — one in Church Hill and another in Bluff City. News Channel 11 used the address reported in the arrest record the day of the stabbing incident.

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Church Hill woman Friday after another woman told police she was awoken by someone stabbing her in the back.

According to a report from the HCSO, Amy F. Newland, 36, of Church Hill faces several charges, including aggravated assault, burglary and theft under $1,000 for the March 4 incident.

An offense report states that when police responded to the 100 block of Wallen Town Road at 8:22 a.m. in reference to the stabbing call, they found a woman walking away from the home who matched the caller’s description.

That woman — identified as Newland — told police that those in the nearby residence would “probably snitch [her] out and say [she] stabbed and cut [someone].” The officer detained Newland before checking the home, where they found a woman “covered in blood on her back and back of her head,” the report stated.

A man at the home said he had arrived at 8 a.m. to check on the female resident and make coffee when he discovered she had reportedly been stabbed.

The woman told police that Newland yelled, “You took my life away from me,” as she allegedly stabbed her. When the woman asked Newland to call 911, Newland told the woman, “That’s fake blood,” according to the report.

EMS transported the alleged victim for treatment, and Newland was later charged for the incident at the Justice Center. She had previously faced two other warrants before the March 4 incident. The circumstances surrounding Newland’s previous warrants remain unclear at this time.

No further details have been released. News Channel 11 has reached out to the HCSO for more information.