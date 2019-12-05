HCSO: Woman arrested for DUI, driving with 3-year-old unrestrained in front seat

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested in Hawkins County on Wednesday after deputies say she was driving under the influence and had a three-year-old unrestrained in the front seat.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a red Ford Fusion was stopped around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 66 after deputies spotted the vehicle crossing the center line multiple times.

Deputies spoke with the driver, 36-year-old Katrina Greene of Surgionsville. The report says Greene had slurred speech and was unable to hold her eyes open.

The report says deputies saw a three-year-old child sitting unrestrained in the front seat.

Greene reportedly performed poorly on three field sobriety tests, and she gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle.

Deputies allegedly found an empty bottle of Clonazepam, and Greene told deputies that she had been abusing them since the medication had been filled.

Greene also reportedly said she had taken several of the pills that morning because she and her boyfriend were splitting up, and she took them to calm her nerves.

Greene could not provide proof of insurance, and her license was revoked for failure to pay fines and costs out of Hamblen County.

Greene was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violation of financial responsibility, driving left of the center line and violating child restraint law.