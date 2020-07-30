HCSO: Two arrested after allegedly fleeing from authorities in stolen car, attempting to hit deputy with vehicle

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested on Monday after allegedly fleeing from authorities in Hawkins County in a stolen vehicle then trying to hit a deputy with the car.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a white Saturn SL2 headed north on Highway 66 South without the tag lights on.

The report says a check on the registration found that the Saturn was reported as stolen out of Hamblen County with a stolen firearm possibly inside.

Deputies activated their blue lights when the vehicle turned onto Broadway, which is when the Saturn began speeding up to avoid law enforcement.

“The vehicle ran multiple stop signs in front of Rogersville City School and lost control of the vehicle at the end of Broadway across Colonial Road into the yard of a residence,” the report says.

HCSO reports the vehicle went through the yard and back onto Colonial Road before losing control again on Guntown Road.

The report says the Saturn was jammed into the side of ditch but then continued fleeing.

Deputies report during the pursuit, unsealed capsules with a “white powdery substance” were thrown out of the car window.

The pursuit continued until the Saturn reached Highway 113, where it reportedly ran out of gas.

A deputy pulled up to the passenger side of the Saturn, according to the report.

HCSO reports that while the deputy was getting out of his patrol vehicle, the driver of the Saturn swerved it to try and hit the deputy, nearly pinning him.

The driver, identified as Jason Angell, 40 of Morristown, then left the Saturn and allegedly ran on foot.

The report says deputies reached Angell, who tensed up and hid his hands under his chest on the ground. Deputies report using light-handed techniques to get his arms in the correct position.

Angell had a suspended driver’s license, and deputies report that needles were found in the vehicle.

The passenger was identified as Amanda Wallen, 32.

Angell was charged with the following:

Evading arrest (motor vehicle)

Evading arrest (foot)

Resisting arrest

Possession of stolen vehicle

Failure to provide financial responsibility

Reckless endangerment (motor vehicle)

Failure to obey traffic control signals

Improper display of registration

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving on a suspended license

Driving on roadways laned for traffic

Aggravated assault on officer

Wallen was charged with possession of schedule II narcotics and accessory possession of stolen vehicle.

Hamblen County took possession of the Saturn, according to the report.