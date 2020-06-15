HCSO: Two arrested after 80-year-old woman found living in Rogersville mobile home covered in feces, black mold

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office found an 80-year-old woman living in a home full of human feces and rotting food.

According to a report from HCSO, a deputy responded to a welfare check on the woman at a lot in the 200 block of Stanley Valley Road on Saturday.

When the deputy arrived, he spoke to Rebecca Armstrong, 46, who reportedly lives at the home and said she takes care of the woman inside.

The report says the deputy saw the mobile home was “dilapidated and the windows were broken and busted out.”

When the deputy entered the home, he immediately noticed the smell of feces and rotting food, according to the report.

HCSO reports the victim was sitting on a couch in the home, barefoot and next to a bed pan chair.

According to the report, the victim could not walk well or take care of herself.

The report says flies were buzzing all through the home, large holes in the floor led straight to the dirt below the trailer and dog feces completely covered sections of the floor.

When the deputy inspected the kitchen, there was reportedly dishes covered in rotting food and “a thick layer of black mold on almost all the surfaces of the kitchen and it was all over the ceiling.”

In the bathroom, the deputy reported finding the bathtub filled with trash and the toilet overflowing with human feces.

According to HCSO, the victim’s room only contained a mattress and blanket on the floor with dog feces all over it.

The deputy then spoke with Banner Skeen, 56, of Rogersville, who said he and Armstrong took care of the woman.

The victim reportedly told the deputy that when her bed pan gets full, she thinks Armstrong and Skeen dump it in the nearby yard.

A broken pipe on the outside of the home was found with sewage leaking out of it, and there was no washer or dryer in the home.

Armstrong and Skeen were arrested and charged with abuse of an adult.

HCSO reports the victim was taken to “a safe and clean location.”