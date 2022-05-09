HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing several drug charges after a Hawkins County traffic stop that began due to a seat belt violation, police say.

A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that on Thursday, May 5, deputies pulled over a Ford Explorer on East Main Street in Rogersville. Deputies reported they pulled over the vehicle due to a “front passenger seat belt violation.”

The driver was identified in the report as James Gibson, 49, and the passenger was identified as Crystal Johnson, 41.

Gibson was reportedly unable to provide insurance for the Ford, and deputies were given consent to search the vehicle. After informing deputies that he had a knife in his pocket, two and a half Lortab pills and a baggie of methamphetamine were found on Gibson’s person. A small container of meth was also found on his key ring, the report states.

After asking Johnson if she had anything illegal, she reportedly showed deputies a used syringe. A further search of the Ford uncovered a glass meth pipe, a baggy of cannabis, a scale and a loaded syringe with a clear liquid inside.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, deputies say Johnson told them that meth was the liquid in the syringe and that she took it for medical reasons.

Gibson was charged with the following:

Sale/delivery/manufacture/possession of methamphetamine

Simple possession of a Schedule VI drug

Possession of drug paraphernaila

Financial responsibility

Johnson was charged with the following:

Sale/delivery/manufacture/possession of methamphetamine

Simple possession of a Schedule VI drug

Possession of drug paraphernaila

Seat belt violation

The report states that the total amount of meth found was about 1.3 grams, and the total amount of cannabis found was 5 grams.