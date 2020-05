HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office have released a photo of a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Natalie Pishner, 14, has been missing since May 2.

Authorities said she has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen possibly wearing a gray Myrtle Beach sweatshirt.

If you have seen Natalie or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.