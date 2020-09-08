HCSO: Rogersville parents arrested on abuse charges after 2019 death of 8-month-old

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both parents of a Hawkins County infant have been arrested after the death of the child in 2019.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Scott Smith, 50, of Rogersville, was arrested on Thursday, September 3.

In August, an indictment from a grand jury was returned on Jennifer Smith, the mother of deceased 8-month-old Malcolm Xavier Smith, for one count of aggravated child abuse.

Jennifer Smith, 33, was arrested on Wednesday, September 2.

Andrew Smith was released from the Hawkins County Jail later on September 3, according to jail records.

The case had been investigated by the Department of Children’s Services after a July 2019 incident.

According to an obituary, Malcolm died on July 15, 2019 at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

