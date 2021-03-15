HCSO: Rogersville man arrested for exposing himself to security guard, possessing meth

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Rogersville man was arrested Friday morning after he exposed himself to a security guard at a business and attempted to hide methamphetamine he was in possession of, according to authorities.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Short Mountain Silica business in Mooresburg around 8:30 a.m. about a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

HCSO reports when deputies arrived, they found Phillip Junior Braford, 49, in the vehicle. A Short Mountain security guard was standing next to the car.

A deputy reported when they approached Braford and the guard, he noticed Braford’s pants were down, exposing himself to the security guard.

The deputy also reported seeing “a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine between his legs in plain view.”

Braford reportedly placed the bag in his hand to try and hide it. Deputies ordered him to place the bag on the dash.

The bag weighed .04 grams, according to the report.

Braford was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics and indecent exposure. He was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.