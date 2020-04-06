HCSO: Rogersville man arrested after allegedly entering woman’s home naked, saying he needed items

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on burglary and indecent exposure charges Saturday in Rogersville after he allegedly entered a home naked, said he needed items and told the owners that everyone was going to die.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Tomothy Anderson, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested after deputies responded to a call about an unclothed man who had entered a home on Rogers Road.

The report says homeowner told deputies that Anderson had entered the home naked and said he needed items and that everyone was going to die.

The woman told deputies that Anderson had stayed on the property for some time, despite her telling him to leave.

When deputies arrived, Anderson was found on another porch on Rogers Road.

He told deputies he was trying to gather items to survive, according to the report.

The investigation revealed that Anderson had entered two other homes on Rogers Road, and he had damaged two dressers, a door frame and drywall at one.

Anderson was arrested and charged with vandalism, indecent exposure and three counts of aggravated burglary.