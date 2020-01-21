HCSO: Ohio man wanted on multiple drug charges arrested in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Ohio man wanted for multiple drug charges was arrested in Hawkins County on Friday.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told on Friday afternoon by Ottowa County, Ohio officers that Michael Barker was living at a home in the 100 block of Morning Star Road in Church Hill.

Law enforcement had reportedly pinged a phone to the location on the authority of a search warrant for Barker.

Barker, 46, had been indicted for:

Corrupting Another with Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Permitting Drug Abuse

Possession of Marijuana (less than 200 grams)

Intimidation of a Witness

The warrants on Barker were sent to HCSO deputies and a warrant for Fugitive from Justice was issued out of Hawkins County.

Deputies arrested Barker at the home on Morning Star Road, and he was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for holding.