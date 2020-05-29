HCSO: Mount Carmel mayor charged with domestic assault

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mayor of Mount Carmel was arrested on Thursday after deputies say a woman told them he had assaulted her.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Hemlock Street in Mount Carmel Thursday night.

PREVIOUS: Kingsport PD: Mount Carmel Mayor found outside of motel room with neck injury, reportedly fell on knife

When deputies arrived, Amber Hale told deputies that Christopher Jones, who she lives with, had assaulted her.

Jones told deputies on scene that no assault had occurred, according to the report.

Hale allegedly told deputies that the two had been arguing since she removed the TV from his room when he shoved her to the ground.

PREVIOUS: Grand jury indicts Mount Carmel mayor accused of stealing $300K from grandmother

The report says deputies did notice “abrasions on the victim’s elbow.”

According to the report, Hale said she was afraid of Jones.

Jones was arrested and charged with domestic assault.