HCSO: Man transported to hospital after tossing aerosol cans into fire, leaving fire unattended in woods

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Surgoinsville man was transported to the hospital after deputies found him reportedly injured near two fires.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Fiddler Lane in Surgoinsville on Friday after receiving an anonymous call about a possible explosion.

The report says deputies spotted a large fire burning in the yard that contained trash and furniture, and a smaller campfire was also seen a few feet from the large fire.

The fires were reportedly in the woods while gusting winds were blowing, and they were approximately 50 feet from a structure.

Deputies reported they did not see anyone outside monitoring the fire, but they spoke with a man inside the structure.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Johny Smith, met with deputies outside and said he had caused the explosion when he threw aerosol cans and some sort of soil into the fire.

Smith also told deputies that he had been hurt during the explosion and had fallen.

Smith was transported to the hospital, and the fire was extinguished by a local fire department.