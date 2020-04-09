HCSO: Man facing charges after allegedly shooting airsoft gun at neighbors

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Rogersville man is facing a charge of aggravated assault after shooting an airsoft gun at neighbors Saturday night.

According to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Light Road for an assault.

The caller stated her neighbor, identified as Michael Brandon Dykes, 38, “shot an airsoft gun at her and multiple other neighbors while standing in her yard.”

The report indicated that one of the neighbors was hit in the face by an airsoft pellet.

The responding deputy stated he then made contact with Dykes, who denied shooting the gun. Dykes also indicated “that his neighbors had been yelling at him from across the street but he had been inside the house.”

The HCSO report shows the victims showed the deputy video of the incident and the deputy “could hear the shots being fired toward them in the video.”

According to the arrest report, Dykes said he had a friend over but didn’t know he had an airsoft gun. The deputy wrote that Dykes contradicted himself, saying he saw his friend shoot an airsoft gun at his neighbors.

Dykes was booked into the Hawkins County Jail for aggravated assault. Online court records indicate he is scheduled for a criminal hearing in the Hawkins County General Sessions Court on May 13.