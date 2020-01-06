HCSO: Man faces multiple charges after deputies locate meth during traffic stop for light out

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man was arrested on Thursday after deputies discovered methamphetamine on his person during a traffic stop.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Stanley Valley Road for a tail light out at 11:39 p.m.

The driver, 43-year-old Randall Wilson, was allegedly known by deputies to carry a firearm, so he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

A pat pat-down was performed and deputies reportedly felt what was believed to be a glass methamphetamine pipe.

The report says Wilson was told to place his hands behind his back, but Wilson pulled away and immediately reached for the chest pocket of his jacket.

After a struggle, deputies reportedly saw Wilson throw something into the bed of his truck, which was later determined to be a cigarette box with 22.6 grams of methamphetamine inside.

The pipe was recovered from Wilson’s pocket, and a vehicle search reportedly recovered a baggie containing a pill that was stated to be Subutex, a loaded Taurus .45 caliber pistol between the driver’s seat and the center console and a marijuana cigarette containing 0.2 grams of marijuana.

Wilson was arrested and charged with the following: