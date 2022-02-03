HCSO: Man evaded police because ‘he did not like food in jail’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of recklessly driving on a revoked license and attempting to evade police had a reason behind his alleged offenses, according to police.

Jeffery Aaron Roberts told Hawkins County deputies he did not stop as officers attempted to pull him over because “he had a revoked license and did not like the food in jail, and he lost 20 pounds the last time he was in jail,” a report from the sheriff’s office states.

According to an arrest report, deputies clocked a black Honda traveling 110mph on Highway 11W in Hawkins County at 4:15 a.m. Jan. 31.

The deputy activated emergency lights in the Surgoinsville Creek Road area, but the Honda — bearing a Kentucky tag plate and a “trunk that was opened bouncing up and down” — continued east into Church Hill city limits, the report states.

The chase continued down Fudges Chapel Road until the deputy noticed the Honda traveling on the wrong side of the road. The report states that the officer saw the Honda turn onto Country Lane and parked in a lot.

The deputy “made contact with Aaron Jeffery Roberts,” who then revealed his reasoning behind the alleged evasion, according to the arrest report.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) discovered Roberts had his driving license revoked for a past DUI charge in January 2020.

Officers charged Roberts with speeding 21mph over, evading arrest by motor vehicle and driving on a revoked license.

He was transported to the Hawkins County Jail, according to the arrest report.