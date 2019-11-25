HCSO: Man arrested in Hawkins County after vehicle pursuit Friday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Friday in Hawkins County after authorities say he evaded arrest and crashed into a concrete embankment and mailbox.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a white Ford Mustang traveling 95 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed zone in Surgionsville on Friday morning, just after midnight.

The report says deputies caught up to the Mustang around Phipps Bend Road.

The driver was later identified as Brandon Luttrell, 25 of Mooresburg.

The car tried to slow down, but it ran over the concrete median and jumped the intersection. The car reportedly almost hit the guardrail in the opposite lane.

After traveling further down Phipps Bend Road, Luttrell lost control and hit the concrete embankment off the roadway and ran into a mailbox.

Authorities approached Luttrell on the passenger side of the vehicle, where he was allegedly attempting to exit the vehicle.

Luttrell was reportedly told to put his hands in the air, and he complied.

He was taken into custody, and it was discovered that his license was suspended in Tennessee for failure to appear out of Bean Station.

Luttrell was charged with speeding 21 mph over the speed limit, evading arrest felony by motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

He was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.