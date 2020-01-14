HCSO: Man arrested after traffic stop reveals baggie inside soda can, pills in glove box

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man faces charges after deputies found a small, clear baggy in a soda can he was drinking from, but he claimed to not know it was there.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11W in Rogersville on Saturday night when they saw an incorrect registration displayed.

The report says the driver was identified as Dallas Collins, and a check revealed he had a revoked driver’s license.

Collins gave consent for the vehicle to be searched, and deputies reportedly found a small, clear baggie inside a soda can that Collins had been drinking from when he first spoke with deputies.

Collins allegedly told deputies that he did not know the baggie was in the can.

The report says a pill bottle containing 13 pills identified as Gabapentin was found in the glove box.

Collins was charged with improper display of registration, driving on a revoked license 3rd offense, possession of Schedule V Narcotics and tampering with evidence.

Collins was arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.