HCSO: Man arrested after son allegedly received picture of mother with gun pointed at her head

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Friday in Hawkins County after his son allegedly received a photo of his father pointing a gun at his mother’s head.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, James Greene was arrested following deputies responding to a call from his son.

The report says the picture shows Greene pointing a handgun at his wife’s head with no explanation in the message.

The son told deputies he had tried to contact both of his parents multiple times with no success.

Authorities were unable to make contact with either Greene or his wife at their residence on Little Pumpkin Rd.

After “pinging” their cell phones, deputies found Greene on Clinch Valley Rd.

Greene reportedly told deputies that the pair were having marital problems and he thought she was in an affair with at least one person.

Greene also told authorities the two of them had had an argument earlier that night, but he had not talked to her anymore since then. Greene also said he had her phone and she had his.

Greene did reportedly tell deputies that it was him in the picture and he did take it, but he said he did not send it to anyone.

Authorities found his wife, and she told them she did have Greene’s phone with the picture. She said she had been the one to send it to her son.

She told deputies she was afraid for her life.

James Greene was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.