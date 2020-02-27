HCSO: Man arrested after biting deputy during pursuit inside Kingsport grocery store

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested after he allegedly bit a deputy twice during a foot pursuit in the Price Less Foods in Kingsport.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on a patrol and saw a man, later identified as Johnathan Ketron, beating on the passenger window and tugging on the door handle of a vehicle in the Weigel’s parking lot on West Stone Drive.

Ketron, 27, was then reportedly seen walking away from the vehicle and entering the Price Less Foods across the street.

The deputy then spoke with a woman who was crying in the vehicle, who told him she had locked herself in the vehicle to get away from Ketron.

The report says the deputy then entered the Price Less to speak to Ketron, but when he told Ketron to stop and come over to him, Ketron allegedly cursed at him and fled.

According to the report, the deputy was able to catch and tackle Ketron to the ground.

During the struggle, Ketron allegedly bit the deputy on both wrists, which left marks but did not break the skin.

Ketron was arrested and the deputy returned to the woman, who said Ketron had broken her door handle while yelling at her.

Ketron was charged with domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest, assault on an officer and violation of probation out of Sullivan County.