HCSO: Man arrested after being found with multiple drugs, biting deputy on neck

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing drug and resisting arrest charges after biting a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning.

According to a report from HCSO, Chance Crawford, 25, was arrested Thursday after deputies found him standing outside a vehicle on McCracken Lane.

Crawford told people were inside the vehicle, moving the seats. Deputies report there was no one inside the vehicle.

When asked if he was on any medication, Crawford allegedly said he was taking subutec and clonazepam. The report also says Crawford told deputies he had taken ecstasy earlier in the day.

After a patdown, deputies received consent to open a pill bottle found in Crawford’s pocket and allegedly found a prescription clonazepam and three-fourths of a pill believed to be suboxone.

Crawford was placed under arrest for public intoxication and violation of Tennessee Drug Control Act.

HCSO reports after he was placed in the back of the cruiser, deputies also found what was believed to be methamphetamine in a backpack belonging to Crawford.

Deputies report that while Crawford was in the cruiser, he began kicking the window and was told to stop. After claiming he would, Crawford again allegedly began kicking the window again.

The report says after this, Crawford was sprayed in the face by a deputy, and then transport to the Hawkins County Jail began.

While on the way to the jail, Crawford allegedly slipped his handcuffs and began ripping an antenna out of a radar unit in the vehicle. He also began kicking the car again with enough force to alter the path of the vehicle, according to the report.

The deputy pulled over and called a fellow deputy for assistance in transport.

After opening the patrol car door and telling Crawford to calm down, the deputy had his wrists grabbed by Crawford.

The report says the deputy then began using his Phazzer, deploying it three times to shock Crawford.

Crawford allegedly began biting the deputy’s neck and attempted to push him into traffic.

The deputy used his Phazzer again, and a few minutes later, other deputies arrived to help subdue Crawford.

Crawford was additionally charged with resisting arrest, destruction of county property and assault on an officer.