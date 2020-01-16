HCSO: Man arrested after barricading himself in house, tying rope to door

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Hawkins County on Tuesday after barricading himself in a home and tying a rope to the door to keep authorities out.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Church Hill around 9:25 a.m. to serve a warrant to Clifton Blair Jr.

Blair, 62, had a warrant out for failure to appear, and deputies spotted him trying to shut a window when they arrived.

The report says deputies identified themselves and told Blair why they were there, and then they attempted to enter the home through the back door, which appeared to be unsecured.

The door partially opened before being pulled shut from the inside.

Deputies report giving Blair multiple commands to come out the door, both verbally and by phone.

The Tactical Unit was called to the scene and more commands were given to Blair to exit the building, but he refused to do so.

The report says the Tactical Unit deployed tear gas into the home, but Blair still did not come out.

The Tactical Unit eventually forced entry into the home and discovered the doors were barricaded with various items from around the home. The back door was tied with a rope to keep law enforcement from entering.

Blair was found hiding in a makeshift closet behind a water heater.

He was arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.