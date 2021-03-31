HCSO: Kingsport woman allegedly dragged deputy with vehicle while child was inside

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman is accused of dragging a Hawkins County deputy with her car while a child was inside the vehicle Friday.

The woman was identified as Brittany Blue Bailey, 28, in the police report.

The deputy stopped to assist a black Ford Focus sitting in the middle of Big Elm Rd. with hazard lights on, according to the report.

When the deputy approached, it reportedly started driving away.

After following the vehicle along several roads, the vehicle started “smoking badly” and then died at the intersection of Tranbarger Rd. and Lewis Ln., the report states.

“As I attempted to get the door open she pulled out again with my arms in the car dragging me with it,” the report states. “The vehicle then hit a truck stopped at the intersection.”

According to the report, Bailey told the officer she had taken Klonopin, Suboxone, and extended release Nuerotin.

HCSO reports a child was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The report states Bailey took field sobriety tests.

“During the walk and turn, she used her arms to balance,” the report states. “She stepped off the line on steps 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 walking down.”

Bailey is being charged with the following:

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Vehicular Assault (on officer)

-Reckless Endangerment of Child

-Driving under the influence

-Driving on revoked

-Stop sign

-Possession of Schd V

-Possession of Schd IV

-Felony evading by car