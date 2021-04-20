HCSO: Kingsport man arrested on drug charges after police chase ends in crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested after fleeing from Hawkins County authorities on Tuesday, April 13.

According to a news release from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, detectives saw a red Ford Focus speeding on North Central Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

“Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated and failed to stop for law enforcement,” the release states.

HCSO reports that the driver, identified as Ace Moppin Rose, 39, lost control of the Ford and crashed.

Rose was taken into custody after the crash, HCSO reports.

The release states a search of the vehicle found the following:

About a pound of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine

4 ounces of white powder believed to be cocaine

3 ounces of marijuana

2 grams of heroin

5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

“Numerous prescription drugs”

$2,284 in U.S. currency

Rose was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

HCSO reports Rose was charged with the following: