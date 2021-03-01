HCSO: Kingsport man arrested after ramming Hawkins Co. deputy’s car twice during chase

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested after authorities say he fled from a Hawkins County deputy and rammed his vehicle twice before the chase was over.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a white Honda Accord swerving all over Highway 11W in Church Hill on Thursday, February 25.

The report says the Honda was crossing both the center and fog lines in a short amount of time.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the Honda sped up and started to flee. During the pursuit, the Honda ran multiple red lights and exceeded 100 miles per hour.

HCSO reports that at the intersection of Highway 11W and Lewis Lane, the Honda almost hit an officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer was working an unrelated traffic stop at the time.

The Honda reached the end of Bloomingdale Road and then made its way back onto Highway 11W, where it ran off the right side of the road. The deputy reported the Honda came back onto the road and swerved into his vehicle.

After reportedly hitting the deputy’s vehicle once, the Honda spun out in the median of the highway. It then rammed the rear end of the patrol vehicle a second time before coming to a stop in the median.

The driver, identified as Brandon Holmes, 26, got out of the vehicle and starting running on foot, according to the report.

HCSO reports Holmes pulled out a pistol while running and threw it into a ditch line full of water.

The deputy was able to take down Holmes and place him under arrest. The report says Holmes told the deputy the gun thrown was a .32 caliber pistol.

Holmes was transported to the Hawkins County Jail and charged with the following:

Driving on a Revoked License x3

Driving Left of Center

Felony Evading

Red Light Violation x3

Speeding 21 mph over the limit

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment

As of Monday, Holmes was still booked into the jail.