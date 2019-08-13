Breaking News
HCSO: Juvenile injured after several vehicles struck in Mount Carmel, Kingsport pursuit
Local

(Photo: WJHL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say a juvenile was injured in a police chase that spanned two counties Monday night.

The pursuit began in Mount Carmel and ended at the Lowe’s Home Improvement on West Stone Drive in Kingsport, according to a Hawkins County deputy on the scene.

The deputy said the suspect, an unidentified woman in a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, struck several vehicles during the chase.

The injured juvenile was in one of the vehicle’s she hit, according to the deputy. The extent of the minor’s injuries is unknown.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Authorities haven’t released any other details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

