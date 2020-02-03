HCSO: Church Hill woman charged with DUI after allegedly passing stopped school bus on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested in Hawkins County on Thursday after deputies say she passed a stopped school bus while driving under the influence.

A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies spotted a white Honda on Highway 11W that was swerving from the broken line to the fog line.

Deputies reported seeing the Honda move into the passing lane to get past two stopped vehicles and a Hawkins County Schools bus that was picking up students.

The stop sign on the bus was extended and all the lights were activated, according to the report.

The report says deputies waited for the stop sign to retract before proceeding past and eventually stopping the vehicle on Highway 11W just before Long Hollow Road.

The driver was identified as Chelsea Lea Greene, 30, of Church Hill.

Greene performed poorly on the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, according to the report.

She was transported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department for booking and was informed of the implied consent, which she signed and refused.

Greene was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device (Stopped School Bus).