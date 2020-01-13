HCSO: Church Hill woman arrested after search reveals more than a pound of meth in home

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Church Hill woman was arrested on Friday after agents with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office found more than a pound of methamphetamine in her home.

According to a release from HCSO, authorities responded to a home in the 3900 block of Rocky Hill Lane in Church Hill after receiving information that 30-year-old Victoria Ann Raney was in possession of a large amount of meth.

When agents arrived, they spoke with Raney, who reportedly allowed them into the home and gave written consent for the home to be searched.

Over the course of the search, agents found several bags of what was believed to be meth.

Evidence found at Raney’s residence. (Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

The total weight of the substance was 1 pound 9 ounces.

Agents also found a .22 caliber pistol belonging to Raney.

The release says the investigation also revealed that Rany had a previous felony convictio in Georgia for possession of methamphetamine.

Raney was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

She was transported to the Hawkins County Jail and was in custody as of Monday morning.