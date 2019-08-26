HCSO: Church Hill man charged after deputies find 8 emaciated dogs, 1 dog dead

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged with 9 counts of animal cruelty after authorities found eight dogs living in their own feces and one dog dead.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Reece was charged on Friday following a welfare check on the dogs that neighbors were concerned about.

The dogs were found behind Reece’s home in different cages.

One of the eight dogs found was a pregnant blue female pit bull. The other dogs were two male pit bulls, a male and female German Shepherd, an Anatolian Shepherd and two small pugs.

Authorities report all of the dogs were extremely emaciated and living in their own feces with no food in the cages.

Some of the cages also apparently had filthy water with a green tint to it.

The dead dog was found still chained to its dog house.

The emaciated dogs were taken to the Hawkins County Humane Society for treatment after Second Chance Rescue arrived on the scene.

A warrant was issued for Benjamin Reece.