HCSO: Church Hill man charged after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors over dog dispute

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Church Hill man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at his neighbors during an argument about dogs attacking chickens.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Pruner and his wife woke up on Sunday due to their chickens making noise outside their home on Okalona Road.

Pruner told deputies when he went outside, he saw his neighbor’s dog chasing his livestock. Pruner said he fired his pistol into the ground three times to scare the dog off.

The report says Pruner then heard another dog inside his chicken coop, so he fired three more times. A German Shepherd reportedly ran out of the coop and across the street.

HCSO reports Pruner put up the pistol and planned to go talk to his neighbor, Phillip Williams, about the dogs killing his livestock.

Pruner said Williams, 60, pulled up in a red Ford F-150 at the same time he got to the road. Williams allegedly got out of the truck with a “short-barreled pump shotgun in his hand,” according to the report.

According to Pruner, Williams pointed the gun at both him and his wife and said “I’m tired of you” and claimed he would shoot them if Pruner had shot his dogs.

HCSO reports the two argued for several minutes while Pruner tried to de-escalate the situation out of fear for their lives. Pruner said he told Williams “he did not want to feud with him like the Hatfield and McCoys” and he just wanted Williams to keep his dogs off their property.

Williams reportedly said he “lived in the country and does not have to obey the law” after Pruner said state law required he keep his dogs on his own property. He also said his dogs were not the issue and Pruner should put up his livestock better.

Williams eventually left after saying he had no problem “taking care of [Pruner].”

Pruner told deputies that he gathered his family and left for Kingsport and had not returned due to Williams.

HCSO reports Williams was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Sunday and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a firearm.