HCSO: Church Hill man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbors with ‘high powered rifle’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Church Hill on Monday after his neighbors told deputies he shot at them with a rifle.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Payne Ridge Road on Monday, September 28 after receiving complaints that a man was “shooting a high powered rifle at his neighbors.”

Deputies report meeting with Samuel Horne, 51, who said he had repeatedly told his neighbors to stay off his property.

Horne reportedly told deputies that his neighbor had been mowing and loading up a trailer on his property, despite him telling him to leave.

Horne said at that time, he went inside his home, retrieved a firearm, exited the home and fired shots into the air.

The report says Horne claimed he was trying to scare the neighbors off his property.

Deputies then spoke to the neighbor, who said he and his friend were loading up a lawnmower on a trailer when Horne came outside and began staring at them.

The neighbor said Horne then went inside and returned with a firearm, which he fired twice in their direction.

HCSO reports the neighbor claimed Horne’s wife came outside and tried to take the gun from him, but he pulled away and fired one more time in their direction.

The report reads, “Mr. Horne stated that he suffers from PTSD from serving in the Armed Forces and his neighbors have been causing him to have really bad anxiety.”

Horne said he was not shooting at anyone and was just trying to scare them off, according to HCSO.

Horne was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment by firearm.

He was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.