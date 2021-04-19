HCSO: Bulls Gap man arrested after allegedly violating sex offender registry by allowing juvenile to live with him

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bulls Gap man has been charged with violation of a sex offender registry after deputies say he allowed a juvenile to live with him.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Shephard Drive on Thursday, April 15 after receiving a report from the Department of Children’s Services.

DCS reportedly informed deputies that James Barnes, 74, was a sex offender and had been letting a juvenile live with him.

A DCS agent told deputies that the juvenile had been at Barnes’ home since April 12.

HCSO reports deputies spoke with Barnes and confirmed through his social security number that he was a registered sex offender in the State of Illinois.

Barnes reportedly told deputies that he had lived at his Bulls Gap home for around two years, but he had not registered as a sex offender in Tennessee.

Deputies report he claimed that he was not actually a sex offender and did not have to register as one.

Barnes was arrested for not registering in the State of Tennessee and allowing the juvenile to live at his home. He was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

According to the report, he was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.