HCSO: Authorities seek public’s help finding Hamblen County rape suspect

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for public aid in finding a wanted man.

William Swafford has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape.

Swafford was originally charged at the beginning of November after being reported by a woman he met at a bar.

PREVIOUS: Man charged with aggravated rape and kidnapping in Hamblen County

According to authorities, Swafford failed to appear in court for those charges against him.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call