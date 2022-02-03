HCSO arrested man accused of attempting to run over, threatening to kill fiancée

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkin’s County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a man early Thursday morning who is accused of punching and attempting to run over his fiancée.

According to an arrest report, Calvin Dale Smith, 32, Piney Flats, faces several charges after an investigation revealed he allegedly punched his fiancée while she was driving before shoving her from the vehicle while they were pulled over.

Smith then “got into the driver seat and chased her with the vehicle in an attempt to hit her,” the arrest report states, and Smith’s fiancée was able to jump onto a porch before Smith drove away.

Smith’s fiancée told police that he had threatened to kill her if she called police. As a HCSO deputy was with her, Smith called, according to the report. The deputy reportedly heard Smith tell her, “someone [is] going to die tonight.”

“The suspect did not elaborate further and then hung up the phone,” the release states.

HCSO deputies located Smith on Francisco Yard Lane and arrested him with aggravated domestic assault and property theft.