HCSO: Active-shooter call at Volunteer High believed to have come from outside Tennessee

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News Channel 11 email alerts →

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One week after authorities received an active shooter call claiming to be a student at Volunteer High School, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the call is believed to have been made from out of state.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson upheld in a release that there was never an active shooter at the school, and there were no shots fired.

HCSO reports the school’s video surveillance confirms a medical emergency occurred the same time the call came in, and no one was injured.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident along with the Church Hill Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No evidence has found any indication of danger, and authorities urge the public to report any suspicious activity.