HCSO: 4 charged with disorderly conduct during Rogersville protest

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four men were arrested on Saturday during the protest in Rogersville, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Four reports from HCSO say the following men were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct:

Garon Joseph Archer, 25, of Johnson City

Daniel Lee Starnes, 41, of Bulls Gap

Sean Camron Kauffmann, 26, of Vail, Arizona

Joshua Blakeney, 20, of Morristown

One of the reports says Starnes became angry when protesters wanted to put flowers on a monument in downtown Rogersville.

HCSO reports Sheriff Ronnie Lawson was going to take the flowers and place them on the monument, when Starnes approached him in an “aggressive manner and grabbed the flowers and threw them into the crowd.”

News Channel 11 had previously reported about the incident on Saturday, when members of the New Black Panthers Initiative had tried to put the flowers on the veterans’ memorial.

The remaining reports say other three men arrested allegedly “became violent and started trying to assault several people in the crowd.”

Officers with the Jefferson City Police Department and the Rogersville Police Department were also patrolling the protest along with Hawkins County deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned online and on-air with News Channel 11 for updates.