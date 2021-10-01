HCSO: 2 charged with first-degree murder in burned body investigation

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man and Mooresburg woman are facing several charges — including first-degree murder — after investigators found the burned body of a man on Sept. 20.

Police identified the victim as Jacob Britt Sawyer, 26, of Erwin. An autopsy revealed he had been shot multiple times and then set on fire, leading investigators to rule his death as a homicide.

A release from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office revealed Jordan Vance Coleman, also known as Jordan Vance Way, 23, and Isabelle A. Krueger, 22, were both charged with the following:

first-degree murder

conspiracy to commit a first-degree murder

felony murder

especially aggravated kidnapping

possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony

abuse of a corpse

tampering with evidence

Both had been named as people of interest in the case and were indicted on those charges by a Hawkins County Grand Jury on Oct. 1.

They are both being held in the Hawkins County Jail, where Coleman is held on a $1 million bond, and Krueger’s bond is set at $750,000.

They will appear for an initial court hearing on Dec. 10 in Hawkins County Criminal Court.

The initial report said that deputies responded to Substation Road after receiving a call at 10:30 a.m. and discovered the body of a man that had been burned.

Agencies that continue the investigation include the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.