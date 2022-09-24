GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hazzard Fest, a two-day festival dedicated to the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard”, took place this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

The festival included food, car shows, comedy, wrestling and much more.

One of the main attractions of the festival were guest appearances, where attendees could meet some of the actors and actresses from the show.

Jennifer and Michael Adams drove from Michigan, this is their first time at the festival.

“I found Hazzard Fest on the internet over ten years ago, and I’ve been wanting to come to this [for] many years,” Jennifer said. “I’ve been watching the show for 40 years, been a big fan many many years.”

“We met Daisy Duke, Luke Duke, Cleetus and many others,” said Jennifer. “Those are the ones from the show and everybody’s so nice and friendly when you meet them,” added Michael.

Fans got the chance to see replicas of the General Lee car that characters Luke and Bo Duke drove in the show.

Phil Vadenais and David Barbour from Boston, Mass.

Jennifer and Michael Adams from Michigan

Evelyn Shamblin, Jonathan Crittenden and Patrick Vaughn

“Well, this all started with the car, [it’s] iconic. It inspired me to get the Dixie horn on my vehicle, and as ol’ Rosco would say ‘do I love it I love it I love it,’ ” said Jonathan Crittenden who dressed up as ‘Rosco P. Coltrane’, the sheriff from the show.

This is Crittenden’s third year dressing up as the Sheriff from “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

“They [have] good food, lots of special guests, celebrities, it’s really fun,” said festival goer Patrick Vaughn. “And everybody is super nice,” adds Crittenden’s niece Evelyn Shamblin.