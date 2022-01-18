Hazardous dam, pumphouse to be removed from former Russell County mine site

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A federal grant will pay for the removal of a hazardous dam and pump house at a former coal mine, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

The department says work will soon begin to remove the dam and pump house along Hurricane Fork in Russell County. After 40 years of mining, the structures were left behind once mining stopped at the site in the 1980s.

The project will be funded with a $527,289 Abandoned Mine Land grant. C&S Construction and Excavating was awarded the contract for the project.

Not only will be dam and pump house be removed but the stream will also be relocated to ensure the integrity of the retaining wall and a wetland will be constructed alongside the retaining wall.