Hawkins County woman sends estimated $18,000 to scammer

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County woman was recently the victim of an online scam where she lost thousands of dollars.

The victim said she met a man online who said that his name was Chad Crofoot and claimed to be in Nigeria, according to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The report says the victim began an online relationship with the scammer claiming to be Crofoot, and he promised that one day he would return to the United States to marry her.

At one point, the victim was reportedly contacted via text message by another person claiming to be Kristjen Neilson and said that Crofoot had been arrested in Knox County and that he needed money to be bailed out.

The report states that between November and January, the victim sent the scammer Apple gift cards of varying amounts.

The victim was also convinced to give up her bank account information, social security number, a picture of her diver’s license, a picture of her signature, pictures of the front and back of her debit card and her date of birth.

Also according to the report, there was another man who went by the name of Donald Iden that contacted the victim claiming to work at the same security company as Nielson and tried to get personal information.

They reportedly communicated using different numbers but never talked over the phone.

The victim estimated that she was scammed out of $18,000.