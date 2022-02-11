HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County residents are being evacuated Friday afternoon due to a brush fire at 204 Henard Road, according to Tennessee Wildland Fire.

An emergency shelter is stationed at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

Tennessee Wildland Fire shows that none of the fire has been contained as of 1:47 p.m.

Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller confirmed to News Channel 11 that responders are fighting a wind-driven wildfire in the Austin Mill Road area.

Evacuations have been made for those living in the areas of Austin Mill, Tuggle Hill, Big Spring and Guntown Road areas.