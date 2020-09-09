Hawkins County veteran receives Quilt of Valor

WHITESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County military veteran was honored with a special gift over the weekend.

Retired Col. Charles Southerland received a quilt Sunday from the group Quilts of Valor.

The organization provides handmade quilts to veterans and active military members to show appreciation for their service.

Southerland was second in command of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Southerland’s son says his father has a work ethic that surpasses anyone that he has ever known.