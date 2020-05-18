Hawkins County traffic stop nets three on drug and gun charges

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop in eastern Hawkins County has led to multiple charges being filed against three people.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joshua Greer, 33 of Rogersville; Claude Everett Mosley Jr., 50 of Kingsport; and Angela Marie Falin, 32 of Duffield.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy noticed a red Chevrolet Cobalt traveling on West Stone Drive with only one taillight working just before 1 a.m. Monday and pulled the vehicle over.

During the stop, it was determined that Greer was driving on a suspended license and Mosley had given the deputy a false name.

After obtaining consent to search the vehicle, deputies say they found about 135 grams of what is believed to be marijuana, about nine grams of methamphetamine, scales, plastic bags, other paraphernalia, and a loaded .40 caliber pistol.

The sheriff’s office says Mosley then tried to run away but was quickly apprehended. Mosley has a previous felony conviction for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon according to the HCSO.

Falin was wanted on charges in Sullivan County and Virginia.

All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Hawkins County Jail in Rogersville.

Greer was charged with Driving on Suspended License, Improper Display of Vehicle Registration, Light Law Violation, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony.

Mosley was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Evading Arrest, Criminal Impersonation.

Falin was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.