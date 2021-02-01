Hawkins County traffic stop leads to discovery of ‘large amount’ of meth

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are facing charges after authorities say they found illegal drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics officers were investigating Tyler Hoard, 29 of Kingsport, last Friday when they learned he would be driving a grey Honda Accord with a suspended driver’s license.

“While conducting surveillance on the investigation, detectives observed Hoard to pull in the parking lot at Surgoinsville Market and Deli,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Detectives then approached Hoard to speak to him. Upon their approach, detectives observed a large quantity of crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine in plain view.”

The sheriff’s office says detectives seized 126 grams of methamphetamine, less than a gram of marijuana, three Alprazolam tablets, a .22 caliber pistol, and $1,277 in cash.

Detectives arrested Hoard and a passenger, Emily Walker, 27 of Kingsport.

Hoard was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of meth, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Walker was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Alprazolam (schedule 4 controlled substance), and possession of marijuana (schedule 6 controlled substance).

Both were transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

