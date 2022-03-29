SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – What looks like just a 100-acre empty field right now will soon be transformed into one of the region’s largest available industrial development, nestled in the hills of Hawkins County.

Lot 17 of the Phipps Bend Industrial Park is being prepared to become the biggest shovel-ready development site in the region.

“This particular lot is approximately 100 acres, and so it would be the largest site really in Northeast Tennessee from Knoxville in this direction,” Larry Elkins, Chairman of the Phipps Bend Joint Venture and Hawkins County Industrial Development Boards said. “We’re trying to prepare for whatever type of industry might want to locate here.”

After years of discussion, the board hired Mattern and Craig Engineers to jump through the hoops and cut through the red tape necessary to get the empty field ready for industry, and that was no easy feat.

“Our firm is doing the design for lot 17, which will include some grade work, relocating the sanitary sewer line and extending the water utilities into the site, and also doing some grade work to fill in the existing ditch that TVA constructed many years ago for the proposed nuclear power plant that was later scrapped,” Calvin Clifton, Business Development Manager for Mattern and Craig Engineers said.

To grade or level the property, the company has provided three options.

Leveling only the ditches, which would cost just over $1 million. Limited pads of leveling and filling the ditches, which would come to just over $2 million. Grading the site overall with a $2.5 million price tag.

Clifton said that the site’s prep work is roughly 80% complete, including an endangered species survey, cultural and archeological survey, and a water supply study.

“There’s quite a bit involved with a project of this size because of the very different items that are included because of wetlands, because the movement of any time you move dirt anymore, you have to have so many different surveys done,” Elkins pointed out.

The project’s wetlands and streams impact study is roughly 50% complete, according to a Mattern and Craig report, due to the engineering firm not getting any feedback from state and federal officials.

The Phipps Bend Industrial Park currently consists of approximately 12 different industries, Elkins explained, which employs roughly 1,500 people.

“We would hope that this site would employ several hundred people at that time when we get it ready,” he said.

Originally, Elkins explained, the site was proposed to be a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) nuclear power plant in the 1970s.

With the on-site power station being rebuilt, whichever industry decides to develop the lot will have everything it needs.

“So the site’s gonna have ample power, any size that you would ever need. The site is served by Holston Electric Co-Op,” he said. “We’ve got water, sewer, electric, gas, everything would be supplied to the site and ample amounts that you could ever need. So it’s a great industrial site.”

The other facet of the plan that M&C reports is about 65% complete is rail design.

“Our firm is also working with Norfolk Southern to look at bringing rail service into the site. Rail services presently, a short distance away, but we’re working with them to identify different concepts as far as being able to serve the site with railway access, which will be a tremendous benefit to larger industries,” Clifton said.

He explained that getting rail infrastructure extended from nearby Highway 11W to the site at Phipps Bend will cost millions.

“The railroad has its own design standards that we would have to go by. And those would include the horizontal curvature and the vertical. The vertical grades to get the rail service from point A to point B would be into the site, but we would be looking at several million dollars to accomplish that and obviously, we’d be looking for grant dollars to get that accomplished,” he said.

Elkins explained that the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board’s role is to bring economic development to the area, not just Hawkins County.

He explained that the board’s mission is twofold.

“One, to bring jobs to all the folks in this area,” he said, adding that many who work in Hawkins County live in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. “Our other is to generate tax base, and so any industry here would pay taxes and would help out in building schools and things.”

He said the board has a partnership with Kingsport’s Industrial Development Board to complete projects as well.

Elkins said the property will be market-ready in roughly 12 months.