HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents in Hawkins County have reported a scam call circulating, prompting local law enforcement to issue a warning to the public.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday release that scammers are calling area residents and posing as a sergeant with the department.

The caller attempts to have the victim verify their name and date of birth and tells them they need to report to the sheriff’s office over a missed court date with a federal judge.

The HCSO said this phone call is a scam and advises the public to never give out personal information like full names and birthdays over the telephone.