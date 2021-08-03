Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office seizes 18 pounds of marijuana, over $19K in drug money

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant led to Hawkins County investigators seizing 18 pounds of marijuana and more than $19,000 in drug money.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and tactical units executed a search warrant around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Prices Grove Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found about 18 pounds of marijuana, 3.9 ounces of “dabbs” THC wax, $19,974 in cash, an electronic money counter, four drug ledgers, nine firearms, 1,054 rounds of ammunition, and 11 gun magazines.

(Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

Aaron Jonathan Paciorek was arrested and charged with possession of schedule VI drugs with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are housed or sold, and nine counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office says Paciorek told investigators the money found at the residence was from marijuana sales. The money was seized by the narcotics unit.

The estimated street value of the marijuana seized by investigators is $58,000.