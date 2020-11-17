Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office seeking 17-year-old girl who removed ‘ankle bracelet’ in October

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who reportedly “removed her ankle bracelet.”

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, dispatch was notified on October 13 around 10:28 p.m. that Nova Leigh Ann Fergison had removed the ankle bracelet.

HCSO reports they arrived at her home in the Carters Valley area and found that Nova had cut the bracelet off.

The release says she could be in any of the following places:

Upper Hawkins County

Kingsport City

Sullivan County

Carter County

Nova is described as 5’4″ and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Nova, they are asked to call 423-272-7121 or contact local law enforcement.

HCSO says the department needs to find Nova for her safety.