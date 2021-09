MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating after a burned male body was found in the Mooresburg area of Hawkins County.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says the body was reported to authorities around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies responded to Substation Road where they found a deceased male who had been burned.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

No further details were released.