UPDATE: Missing Hawkins Co. woman found safe

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A missing woman sought by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has been found safe.

According to HCSO, Brittney Stubblefield has been found safe and is no longer considered a missing person.

No further information was released.

PREVIOUS

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on at the beginning of August.

According to a post from HCSO, Brittney Stubblefield, 27, was last seen on August 1 at 4:30 a.m.

HCSO reports Brittney could be with an individual known as Elvis Coffey in a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck.

The truck mentioned has a primer black on one side and a primer silver on the other, according to the post.

The truck may also have a red tailgate.

Anyone with information on Brittney’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-272-4848.