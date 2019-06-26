Hawkins County Sheriff: Still no ID on body found in Holston River

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The body of a man found in the Holston River near Church Hill earlier this month has still not been identified.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities give description of body found in Holston River

According to Hawkins County Ronnie Sheriff Lawson, the body has not been identified yet.

Lawson also told News Channel 11 that a cause of death has not been determined yet either.

The man’s body was found lodged under a tree by a man who was fishing on June 15.

The body was that of a male with grayish hair and a long ponytail.

The body was only wearing bib overalls, with no shoes or socks on.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency had also reported that the body was in the water for “quite some time” and was not wearing life jacket.